Emmanuel Clase cost himself staggering amount of money for alleged pitch rigging
Every major sport seems to be dealing with major gambling scandals.
First it was the NBA with alleged schemes involving Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach and NBA champion Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones, and now it's the MLB with two Cleveland Guardians pitchers, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz indicted for fraud, conspiracy and bribery.
RELATED: Chauncey Billups' net worth is scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Again it's coming from the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, the same prosecution group that has charged Rozier, Billups, and Jones. Clase, 27, and Ortiz, 26, are accused of rigging individual pitches, which led to hundreds of thousands of winnings for gamblers knowing the outcome.
RELATED: Why Drake trashing Ohtani was World Series motivation according to Dodgers hero
For Clase especially, this could be a devastating career killer, since the three-time All-Star, two-time All-MLB First-Team selection, and two-time AL Reliever of the Year was already going to make a little over $38 million in his career, making $10 million each of the next two seasons. One of the best relievers of the game would have then been a free agent at 31 years old.
RELATED: Yamamoto’s $21M mansion is ultimate bachelor pad perfect for Dodgers MVP
That could have been north of $100 million.
The two pitchers were put on administrative leave in July, so there had already been expectation that these charges were inevitable.
When you see the video evidence of the pitches that Clase allegedly purposefully threw as balls, it's damning. The funniest charge has to be for the pitch against Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages, who is now famous for posterizing Kike Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 7 of the World Series to break the hearts of the Toronto Raptors, who swung, resulting in a strike, so the bettors in on the alleged scheme lost.
Some of the other pitches were so wild, there was nothing left to chance.
Sadly, Clase reportedly made $6,000-7,000 for each missed pitched, and he is accused of bringing in his Dominican Republic countryman Ortiz, who was paid $5,000.
Clase is also accused of being the mastermind, and given he's one of the best relievers in the game, he probably had complete confidence in his abilities to pull it off.
Too bad it might have cost him over $100 million.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky