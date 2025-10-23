Terry Rozier Investigation Timeline: From Initial Reports to Gambling Arrest
Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday morning as part of an FBI investigation into an illegal sports gambling ring, but reports of his purported involvement stretch back to the beginning of the year.
Here is a look at everything we know so far:
March 2023: Rozier plays for the Hornets
On March 23, 2023, U.S. Integrity, a firm that monitors betting markets for suspicious activity, notified sportsbooks and the NBA that an unusual influx of wagers involving Rozier were coming in ahead of the Hornets' game vs. the Pelicans, bets that involved the then-Charlotte guard hitting the under on certain stat totals, like points or rebounds. Some sportsbooks reportedly stopped accepting bets on Rozier as a result.
That night, Rozier would suit up for the contest, but record just five points and four rebounds in about 10 minutes played before exiting the game with a foot injury. At the time, he had been averaging 35 minutes and 21 points per game, per The Wall Street Journal. This was the last contest he would play that season.
In January 2024, the Hornets would trade Rozier to the Heat.
January 2025: Reports emerge
In January of this year, it was reported that Rozier was under investigation by federal prosecutors—as part of the same probe that led to the lifetime ban of Raptors player Jontay Porter—for alleged ties to an illegal sports betting scheme. The accusations were connected to the unusual betting activity surrounding Rozier for that 2023 game vs. the Pelicans.
In a statement, the NBA said that it found no violation of league rules itself, but was cooperating with the investigation.
“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. “The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”
“We are aware of the NBA’s 2023 investigation which determined there was absolutely no wrongdoing by Mr. Rozier and we are confident that the on-going [sic] government investigation will arrive at the exact same conclusion,” added Jim Trusty, an attorney for Rozier.
July 2025: The investigation continues
Roughly six months later, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Rozier was still under investigation in the same probe.
Oct. 22, 2025: Heat season opener
The Heat lost 125–121 to the Magic in their season opener on Wednesday night. Rozier did not play due to a coach's decision.
Oct. 23, 2025: The arrest
On Oct. 23, 2025, Rozier was arrested in connection with the FBI's gambling investigation.
"We have represented Terry Rozier for over a year. A long time ago we reached out to these prosecutors to tell them we should have an open line of communication. They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m. this morning they called to tell me FBI agents were trying to arrest him in a hotel," Rozier's attorney said in a statement on Thursday.
"It is unfortunate that instead of allowing him to self surrender they opted for a photo op. They wanted the misplaced glory of embarrassing a professional athlete with a perp walk. That tells you a lot about the motivations in this case. They appear to be taking the word of spectacularly in-credible sources rather than relying on actual evidence of wrongdoing. Terry was cleared by the NBA and these prosecutors revived that non-case. Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight."
Also on Thursday, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested in connection with an illegal poker operation in a separate but related case, per ABC News. Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones was charged Thursday in an illegal gambling case, as well.