Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Indicted on Charges Related to Pitch Betting Scheme
Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were indicted Sunday on various charges related to a scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in-game, federal authorities announced.
Clase and Ortiz were placed on administrative leave during the 2025 MLB season as the league investigated the two pitchers. Ortiz was the first to be pulled from Cleveland’s lineup on July 13; Clase followed two weeks later. MLB was investigating specific pitches thrown by Clase and Ortiz in potential connection with sports betting.
Ortiz was arrested in Boston as part of the indicment. At the time of the announcement, Clase had not yet been taken into custody.
Per the indictment, Clase and Ortiz allegedly participated in a scheme to intentionally throw balls where bettors in the know could wager whether the pitch will be a ball or a strike. The scheme is said to have begun as far back as May 2023, with Clase, and Ortiz becoming involved later. Prosecutors allege Ortiz was paid $5,000 to throw a ball when on the mound on June 15th against the Mariners, and Clase was paid $5,000 as well to facilitate the scheme. On June 27, against the Cardinals, it happened again and the pair received $7,000 each for their participation. The Guardians lost both games in question.
Clase and Ortiz are facing fraud, conspiracy, and bribery charges. The indictment reads that, if convicted, they could face a maximum of 65 years in prison.
“MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process,” the league said in a statement to ESPN. “We are aware of the indictment and today's arrest, and our investigation is ongoing.”
As it currently stands, Clase and Ortiz are both on non-disciplinary paid leave from the Guardians.
Before being put on leave, Ortiz posted a 4.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 2025. Clase, as a closer for Cleveland, posted a 3.23 ERA in 48 games with 23 saves.