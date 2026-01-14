Ex-Alabama QB Ty Simpson spurns Miami’s insane offer for NFL draft
The Miami Hurricanes are playing for the national championship on Monday, January 19, against the Indiana Hoosiers, but that’s not stopping them from thinking about next season and how to replace quarterback Carson Beck. It won’t be former Alabama Crimson Tide star Ty Simpson, though, as he turned down an insane NIL deal to focus on the NFL draft.
In the world of NIL money players can potentially make even more than they can when they get into the pros. We just learned the crazy amount Texas Longhorns’ Arch Manning pulled in this past season.
Beck himself is making a ton after transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs — so much so even Lane Kiffin was baffled before the season started.
Simpson, 23, made $2.1 million at Alabama last season, according to On3.
His offer from other schools
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Volunteers wanted to nearly double that figure at $4M. Miami wanted to triple it at $6.5 million, according to reports.
It’s the Wild West out there in the NIL world of college football.
Simpson turned down the offer to go after his dream of playing in the NFL despite maybe being able to make more next season to stay in college.
Simpson has even been called “a reach” as a first rounder. He threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season.
Shedeur Sanders, for example, thought he was going to go in the first round and fell all the way to the fifth before the Cleveland Browns drafted him. He’s now on a 4-year, $4.6M rookie deal. If he stayed in college, he’d have made way more money.
