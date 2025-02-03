Hailee Steinfeld teases 'something special' for Valentine's Day not for Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld is teasing a special Valentine’s Day surprise.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear throwback proves why she's Buffalo queen
On Monday, Feb. 4, the singer and actress, — who is the fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took to her Instagram Story to share a message to her Beau Society subscribers. Steinfeld posted a picture of what appears to be agave plants at a distillery. Evidently, this upcoming surprise has been in the making for years.
“A few years ago I started building something special & it's finally coming out into the world next week…,” she wrote, noting that she will reveal the details on Friday, Feb. 14 in her Beau Society newsletter.
But the agave plants seemingly hint that the “Sinners” actress is about to drop her own brand of tequila.
One Steinfeld X (formerly Twitter) fan account also appeared to catch onto the hints that Steinfeld might announce a tequila brand. Said post also included a screenshot of a Google image results page featuring what looks like the same distillery in Steinfeld’s photo.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in a one-shoulder black dress for Super Bowl with a good cause
It looks like this supposed tequila brand may be a sole Steinfeld endeavor, as Allen hasn’t shared anything to his socials about the new endeavor. But with acting, singing, and now, potentially launching a brand of spirits on her resume, we’re sure Allen is a proud fiancé.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen