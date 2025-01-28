Hailee Steinfeld stuns in a one-shoulder black dress for Super Bowl with a good cause
Hailee Steinfeld will appear in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, her Buffalo Bills quarterback man Josh Allen won’t.
The actress and finacée of Josh Allen was hoping to be watching the Bills play in the Super Bowl, but a devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game means only one of them will be seen.
While Steinfeld didn’t show off her game-day looks for either the divisional playoff or last weekend’s AFC title game, she’s at least giving us all an incredible one for Super Bowl LIX. The ad will be about bringing awareness to breast cancer.
The 28-year-old Steinfeld, who has been embraced by the Buffalo community all season like her viral “Queen” billboard and Bills Mafia hangs, will now represent Allen and the Bills in a new Novartis ad on Super Bowl Sunday, February 9. On Tuesday, a sneak preview came out with Steinfeld’s stunning black dress fit.
Here’s a brief sneak peak:
Besides the Super Bowl ad, Steinfeld had another big announcement with her acting career as she will star in a new movie called Sinners with Michael B. Jordan. It’s a vampire movie written and directed by Ryan Coogler and is set to be released on April 18, 2025.
Steinfeld and Allen got engaged in late November and can now focus on planning the wedding. But first, he can watch her on Super Bowl Sunday.
