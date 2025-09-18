Here's how much it costs to dine at Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse 1587 Prime
Reviews are coming in for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new culinary venture – 1587 Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs star duo opened their new steakhouse in Kansas City at the start of the season and the restaurant is already receiving a lot of buzz.
The biggest question for those in town or traveling in is how much would it cost to dine at the swanky new steakhouse? Menu items range from $16 French Onion Soup to a $345 40 oz. Wagyu Tomahawk steak.
One reviewer went to 1587 Prime after the opening and sampled a variety of dishes from all over the menu to see what one might spend on a dinner for two. He walked out with a $350 bill, which included tax but not the tip.
Here's a rundown of what he ordered and what he spent on each item:
Noble Margarita - $24
The Alchemy (cocktail) - $20
1587 Wagyu Meatballs - $26
The Big Red Wagyu Burger - $38
Sauteed Mushrooms - $16
Truffle Fries - $16
Boneless Ribeye (with black truffle butter) - $154
Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie - $16
The prices and menu items are extravagant, though probably what you would expect from a luxury steakhouse, even if it's not in a major culinary hub like NYC or LA.
