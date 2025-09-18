The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Here's how much it costs to dine at Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse 1587 Prime

Are these reasonable prices for a steakhouse outside of New York City or Los Angeles?

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament.
Reviews are coming in for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new culinary venture – 1587 Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs star duo opened their new steakhouse in Kansas City at the start of the season and the restaurant is already receiving a lot of buzz.

The biggest question for those in town or traveling in is how much would it cost to dine at the swanky new steakhouse? Menu items range from $16 French Onion Soup to a $345 40 oz. Wagyu Tomahawk steak.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at Chiefs training camp
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) laughs with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during training camp at Missouri Western State University. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One reviewer went to 1587 Prime after the opening and sampled a variety of dishes from all over the menu to see what one might spend on a dinner for two. He walked out with a $350 bill, which included tax but not the tip.

Here's a rundown of what he ordered and what he spent on each item:
Noble Margarita - $24
The Alchemy (cocktail) - $20
1587 Wagyu Meatballs - $26
The Big Red Wagyu Burger - $38
Sauteed Mushrooms - $16
Truffle Fries - $16
Boneless Ribeye (with black truffle butter) - $154
Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie - $16

The prices and menu items are extravagant, though probably what you would expect from a luxury steakhouse, even if it's not in a major culinary hub like NYC or LA.

NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

