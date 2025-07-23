Indiana Fever's 'Stranger Things' uniforms are perfect fit for villain-role season
The Indiana Fever have taken on an us vs. the world mentality this season embracing their inner villain. Just ask Sophie Cunningham.
"We are circled on everybody's schedule. No one likes us," Cunningham said last month. "Everyone in our locker room, that's the only type of people that we have that we can lean on, and we've got to be better in that area. We've got to stay disciplined, we have to stay focused, we need to get consistent, and we've got to lean on each other."
So in a marketer's dream come true, in this case the streaming giant Netflix, the Fever debuted their "Stranger Things" special edition uniforms today, and let's just say it's the perfect match.
In what can only be described as a strange, bizarre, and frustrating season so far for the Fever, where second-year superstar Caitlin Clark has been bruised and battered with injuries and subpar playing performance, especially from 3-point range on the road with a shooting percentage in the single digits, these sleek all-black uniforms with red trim fit the villain role the team has embraced.
It must be strange, too, for the players, in a contentious labor dispute, to continually make money for these franchises with these big-time partnerships while being woefully underpaid by the league who's clubs have values growing exponentially.
Like the hit show that enters its final season battling an unknown evil from another dimension, the Fever players are uncomfortably combatting foes both on and off the court.
Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction... or just like it.
