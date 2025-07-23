The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Indiana Fever's 'Stranger Things' uniforms are perfect fit for villain-role season

Caitlin Clark and her Fever teammates have had an us vs. the world mentality this year, so it only makes sense that they would have "Stranger Things" uniforms.

Matthew Graham

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Fever have taken on an us vs. the world mentality this season embracing their inner villain. Just ask Sophie Cunningham.

"We are circled on everybody's schedule. No one likes us," Cunningham said last month. "Everyone in our locker room, that's the only type of people that we have that we can lean on, and we've got to be better in that area. We've got to stay disciplined, we have to stay focused, we need to get consistent, and we've got to lean on each other."

So in a marketer's dream come true, in this case the streaming giant Netflix, the Fever debuted their "Stranger Things" special edition uniforms today, and let's just say it's the perfect match.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark sneaks Fever bestie Lexie Hull stiff cocktail during WNBA 3-point contest

Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell
July 19, 2025: Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell take a photo before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In what can only be described as a strange, bizarre, and frustrating season so far for the Fever, where second-year superstar Caitlin Clark has been bruised and battered with injuries and subpar playing performance, especially from 3-point range on the road with a shooting percentage in the single digits, these sleek all-black uniforms with red trim fit the villain role the team has embraced.

RELATED: Hating on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is ruining WNBA for the rest of us

It must be strange, too, for the players, in a contentious labor dispute, to continually make money for these franchises with these big-time partnerships while being woefully underpaid by the league who's clubs have values growing exponentially.

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham reacts to WNBA fine for TikTok crushing refs with more criticism

Like the hit show that enters its final season battling an unknown evil from another dimension, the Fever players are uncomfortably combatting foes both on and off the court.

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction... or just like it.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business