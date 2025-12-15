Interim Michigan coach Biff Poggi has shocking net worth bigger than Jim Harbaugh's

Biff Poggi will be the Michigan Wolverines interim head coach for the Citrus Bowl on December 31 vs. the Texas Longhorns. He certainly doesn’t need the money as a coach as he’s a self-made millionaire with a stunning amount of wealth.

The 66-year-old Poggi, who was born Francis Xavier Poggi but was given his nickname at birth, is taking over after the shocking firing of Sherrone Moore amid his alleged affair with a university employee that eventually would spiral into an arrest.

With the state of Michigan football in turmoil, Poggi will try and end the year with a win for the team that went 9-3 after Moore’s final game in a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Biff Poggi | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s a lot more to Poggi beyond football, though. Just like the fictional character Biff in “Back to the Future” we have to travel back in time to the 1980s to learn about his crazy story.

He started a hedge fund in 1986 that became worth hundreds of millions

Poggi got a $25,000 loan and founded Samuel James Limited in what would translate to eventual “generational wealth,” ESPN wrote in 2018.

Poggi graduated from Duke University in 1984 and after a conversation with his father-in-law about investing in his financial future, he started the hedge fund.

“By the time Poggi quit managing those funds full-time, the value had grown to hundreds of millions of dollars,” ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski wrote.

He even has a private jet like a multi-millionaire would.

What he’s making to coach at Michigan

Poggi certainly doesn’t need the $45k he’s making as an associate coach this season, but he has that, too.

His net worth is more than Jim Harbaugh’s

The former Michigan and current Los Angeles Chargers coach makes around $16 million per year, making him the third highest-paid coach in the NFL. His base pay during the 2023 national championship season for the Wolverines was $8.3 million. Harbaugh has a net worth of reportedly around $40 million.

Jim Harbaugh in his final year at Michigan. | Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Poggi’s exact wealth is unknown, his made multi-millions of dollars from his original investment and doesn’t need to work.

“Ask who's having a better financial year, him or his former boss, Jim Harbaugh… Poggi will laugh and respond without hesitation, "Me, of course,” ESPN wrote in that same referenced article.

His coaching history

Poggi obviously coaches for the love of the sport. He got his start in the college ranks working at Brown, Temple, and the Citadel, but became known at the high school football level back in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

He was with his high school, the Gilman School (1996-2015, 13 titles), and then national powerhuse Saint Frances Academy (2017-2020).

He was an analyst under Harbaugh in 2016, and then associate head coach again with him from 2021-2022.

From there he’d become the head coach of the Charlotte 49ers from 2022-2024 before he was fired, and after which he was hired by Moore in his previous role at Michigan as associate head coach.

Sep 9, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi walks down the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Now he’s back and thrust into the spotlight at Michigan where all eyes will be on him and the team for the Citrus Bowl.

Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi watches a play during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like the scene out of “Forrest Gump,” it’s hard to believe but the players with be standing next to a millionaire.

