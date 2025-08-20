Jake Paul's Olympian fiancée Jutta Leerdam posts spicy speed-skating fit selfie
Jake Paul just made major fight news on Wednesday, August 20, after attending his brother Logan Paul’s wedding in Italy. Jake is planning his own wedding with fiancée Jutta Leerdam, who may have stole her man’s thunder with her latest video.
Leerdam, 26, is a Dutch champion speed skater and model, and got engaged to the 28-year-old influencer-turned-pro boxer Jake back in March with a giant ring.
While she’s training for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Leerdam rooted on her man in his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. with a one-word reaction. Now, Jake reportedly found his next opponent and he’s fighting undefeated boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis on November 14.
He also just got back from his brother’s epic ending in Lake Como, Italy, where he was seen beating the heck out of the wedding cake.
With all that going on, Leerdam had a casual morning skating session with a revealing spicy look. She wrote, “All morning long 🤍“
She may not be competing in that, but it’s Instagram gold medal-worthy.
Leerdam and Paul have been together for over two years. She turned heads at his big Netflix fight with Mike Tyson with her stunning dress.
Now she’s turning heads on the ice, but not for competition.
