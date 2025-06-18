Pau Gasol sends Vanessa Bryant amazing 3-word message hugging Kobe after Lakers title
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant were Los Angeles Lakers teammates from 2008-2014 and formed a bond off the court as well. While reflecting on the 15-year anniversary of their final championship together, Gasol shared a picture and powerful message for Kobe and wife Vanessa.
Since Kobe’s tragic death with daughter Gigi and seven other passengers aboard a helicopter in 2020, the Gasol family has remained super close with Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters. We saw them take a ski trip together where Vanessa and Natalia were in matching black fits, and Vanessa sending them a special Kobe Christmas gift, and the Pau and wife Catherine sending Vanessa a sweet present for her wedding anniversary to cheer her up. Kobe’s daughters even refer to Pau as “uncle.”
It’s a forever bond forged through the battles Pau and Kobe had on the court. Their ultimate test came in the 2010 NBA Finals vs. the rival Boston Celtics that the Lakers pulled off in grueling fashion in an epic Game 7 contest. Kobe would win his fifth ring while Gasol his second with the Lakers — Kobe also got his second Finals MVP award. It was the last time they won it all.
With the anniversary of the win on June 17 passing, Vanessa first shared an iconic photo of Kobe afterward, and then a heart-melting one of her with him, daughters Gigi and Natalia. Pau also shared a photo with Kobe and Vanessa in it celebrating the win and wrote three touching words: “Family for life ❤️.”
It’s so sad Kobe isn’t here to enjoy the anniversary with his “brother” Pau, but it’s touching to see his memory being carried on by his good friend and how he really is family with the Bryants.
