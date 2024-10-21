The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles caught ‘crying’ with kid’s dream come true

The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast can add a lucky new feat to her resume, as she is now the face of her favorite cereal.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo with her gold and bronze medasl after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo with her gold and bronze medasl after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles can add a new feat to her impressive resume.

Jordan Chiles 2024
Sep 6, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; American olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles walks onto the field for a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

The 23-year-old revealed that she is the new face of Lucky Charms. 

Chiles took to her Instagram Story to share the news, as well as a first look at the boxes. On the yellow box, Chiles appears in a rainbow-patterned garment, surrounded by a big rainbow bedecked with Lucky Charms marshmallows. At the bottom portion of the rainbow is a bowl of the famed cereal.

The partnership makes for a dream come true for Chiles, who captioned the video clips saying that she’s “crying” as she’s on the box of her “favorite cereal.” (Move over Wheaties!)

Jordan Chiles Lucky Charms 2024
Jordan Chiles reveals new Lucky Charms cereal boxes

In the months since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles hasn’t slowed down. Back in September, she presented at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside rapper Flavor Flav — who awarded her the Olympic prize money she would’ve won had she not gotten her bronze medal revoked.

She’s also been on the road for the Gold Over America Tour with many of her fellow Team USA gymnasts. While on the road, she’s posed for some photos with Simone Biles, one of which featured Joscelyn Roberson, with the three of them stressed in Beyoncé-inspired cowgirl outfits.

Her latest partnership just goes to show that luck is on Chiles’ side.

