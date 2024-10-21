Jordan Chiles caught ‘crying’ with kid’s dream come true
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles can add a new feat to her impressive resume.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles flaunts stunning gold leotard in mirror selfie
The 23-year-old revealed that she is the new face of Lucky Charms.
Chiles took to her Instagram Story to share the news, as well as a first look at the boxes. On the yellow box, Chiles appears in a rainbow-patterned garment, surrounded by a big rainbow bedecked with Lucky Charms marshmallows. At the bottom portion of the rainbow is a bowl of the famed cereal.
The partnership makes for a dream come true for Chiles, who captioned the video clips saying that she’s “crying” as she’s on the box of her “favorite cereal.” (Move over Wheaties!)
In the months since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles hasn’t slowed down. Back in September, she presented at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside rapper Flavor Flav — who awarded her the Olympic prize money she would’ve won had she not gotten her bronze medal revoked.
She’s also been on the road for the Gold Over America Tour with many of her fellow Team USA gymnasts. While on the road, she’s posed for some photos with Simone Biles, one of which featured Joscelyn Roberson, with the three of them stressed in Beyoncé-inspired cowgirl outfits.
RELATED: GOAT Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles hilariously do goat yoga
Her latest partnership just goes to show that luck is on Chiles’ side.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date