Kobe Bryant movie with Tom Brady connection has no Lakers storyline
Are you ready for a Kobe Bryant movie that has nothing to do with the Los Angeles Lakers?
Huh?
Nope, it's not about Kobe and Shaquille O'Neal winning three NBA championships in a row while their personal relationship deteriorated behind the scenes. It's not about Bryant's redemption capturing two more without Shaq to cement his legacy as one of the most beloved Lakers of all time. It's none of that for the film picked up by Warner Bros.
Instead, per Deadline, "With the 8th Pick" is from the point of view of John Nash, the then general manager of the New Jersey Nets, and their new head coach, hot-shot, up-and-comer John Calipari as they pursue the Lower Merion high school sensation.
Again, huh?
The tagline is amazing, where "it's being described as 'Social Network' meets 'Air' meets 'Moneyball" with a thriller bent." Why not throw "Space Jam" in there too with some "Rocky IV" for good measure?
So what's the Tom Brady connection to this masterpiece? One of the producers is Ryan Stowell, who also is the head film and TV for Brady and Michael Strahan's production company, "Religion of Sports."
There is no director yet. It does mention that part of the plot is Kobe is a Lakers fan in the film, so there you go!
Let's hope the final product, if it ever makes it across the finish line, is the "thriller" promised. Because right now, it sounds rather boring.
