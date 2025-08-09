Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia look identical in selfie gifting kids Kobe sneakers
It has been an action-packed 24 hours for Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant's three daughters.
Last night younger daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, stole the spotlight at the Los Angeles Dodgers game for Kobe bobblehead night. Bianka crushed the ceremonial first pitch while Capri nailed, "It's time for Dodgers baseball."
Today, it was older daughter Natalia, 22, a model and social media influencer after graduating USC film school, and mom Vanessa, 43, to do their part for the Bryant's charity, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, donating sick Dodgers-blue Nike Kobe sneakers for the "Back 2 School" drive at Dodger Stadium.
Mom and daughter had to mark the occasion with a selfie, and it's truly incredible how much they look alike. Judge for yourself.
The duo coordinated in simple white T-shirts, Vanessa rocking a Mamba "8" one in honor of her late husband, the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
Natalia, who definitely still has some of her dad's features as well, was recently modeling for Coach at WNBA games courtside, and had a little fun with her business savvy mom, having her hold up one of the Kobe kicks.
The Nike Kobe Protro line has been wildly successful for the global sports apparel giant, and Mrs. Bryant has overseen its rise in popularity to help fund their charity efforts to pay homage to Kobe and Gigi.
Many kids today will walk away ecstatic they have a sweet new pair of Kobes, not really caring that mom and daughter look so much alike.
