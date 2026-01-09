Lane Kiffin loses out on huge bonus with Ole Miss loss to Miami in CFP Fiesta Bowl

Lane Kiffin has been paying attention to how the Ole Miss Rebels perform in the College Football Playoff, and not just because they are they team he left for the LSU Tigers right at the end of the regular season, but because he has contracted money attached to how far they go.

With Thursday night’s 31-27 Ole Miss loss in the Fiesta Bowl to the Miami Hurricanes, Kiffin missed out on another huge bonus.

It was this run by Miami quarterback Carson Beck with 18 seconds left that was the difference in the game and Kiffin earning more money.

CARSON BECK RUNS IN THE TD FOR THE MIAMI LEAD



18 SECONDS LEFT FOR OLE MISS pic.twitter.com/AHiQBq1Ihv — Ice Bag Sports 🧊 (@IceBagSports) January 9, 2026

Kiffin drew the ire of Ole Miss fans and players when he bolted on the team before the playoffs started. He even had an obnoxious post before their first game without him, then took a shot at his former team during LSU’s bowl game in an odd and shocking post.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares strange Whit Weeks post with daughter Landry

Lane Kiffin coached 12 games this season for Ole Miss. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several coaches still at Ole Miss including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weiss Jr. are set to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, now that the season is over.

He also did praise them for their quarterfinal shocker in the Sugar Bowl over the Georgia Bulldogs.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots Ole Miss Egg Bowl fit

How much Kiffin would’ve made had Ole Miss won

Under his $91 million LSU contract with insane perks attached to it, part of it is that the school is paying for Kiffin’s would-be CFP bonuses, which amount to $250k per Ole Miss win.

Kiffin may not be coaching Ole Miss, but he’s certainly winning money off them. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Miami and not Ole Miss will now play the winner of the CFP Peach Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers on January 19.

Kiffin would’ve been eligible for another $250k should the team had won that game, meaning he would’ve made an extra $1M on his LSU contract because of his former school. He’ll settle for $500k, though, after two Ole Miss victories.

Is Kiffin happy the team didn’t win the natty without him to stoke his ego, or was he genuinely rooting for them and the payday as well?

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party—