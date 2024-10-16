NBA legends, ex-USMNT star eying Bills minority ownership stake
Owning part of an NFL franchise is so hot right now.
Now that Tom Brady’s much publicized ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is official, even with the angst of his ability to call games for FOX Sports, it’s becoming more commonplace for the rich and fabulous athlete, especially retired ones, to want in on the action of owning part of an NFL franchise.
Well that list apparently includes NBA legends Vince Carter, 47, a brand new Basketball Hall of Famer this year, Tracy McGrady, 45, part of the 2017 class, and Jozy Altidore, 34, who is a recognizable name from the United States Men’s National Soccer Team and the MLS. All three have local-ish connections having played across the border for the Toronto Raptors and Toronto FC respectively.
RELATED: 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama goes chill surfer dude for NBA pregame fit
All three attended the Buffalo Bills game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 23, and per reports, were guests of owner Terry Pegula, who is actively exploring to sell a 25% minority stake in the franchise, per Sportico.
Between the Bills, Carter, McGrady, and Altidore, there is only one professional title between them, an MLS Cup for the ex-USMNT striker for Toronto FC in 2017, where the forward scored the winning goal in the 67th minute in the 2-0 victory vs. the Seattle Sounders. To be fair, Carter also won an Olympic gold medal in 2000 with his iconic dunk over France’s Frederic Weis.
So maybe Alitdore should sit this one out for the lonely hearts club band without a championship? We kid. We kid.
