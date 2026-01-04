Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from a massive win over the San Francisco 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks have survived another classic battle with their most bitter rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. After taking an early lead, Seattle held off a violent effort from the Niners to secure a 13-3 win on the road. The victory wins the Seahawks the NFC West championship and locks in the No. 1 seed in the conference going into the playoffs.

Here are your studs and duds from the regular season finale for Seattle.

Studs: Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet

The Seahawks came into this matchup determined to establish the run or die, and they were able to do so early and often. Ken Walker got things started with a strong run for a first down, and took a screen pass into scoring position. Zach Charbonnet took over from there, and scored a touchdown very quick on Seattle's second drive. Both kept making high-impact plays the entire game. All together, these two racked up 171 rushing yards on just 33 carries.

Stud: QB Sam Darnold

Seattle should have probably led 20-0 by midway through the second quarter, but a couple of missed opportunities cost them serious points. The worst of them was Sam Darnold completely missing Charbonnet as he was streaking towards an open end zone, wasting what should have been an easy touchdown. Darnold did mange to avoid committing any turnovers, though and only made one dangerous pass by our count. That's all the Seahawks really needed from him, tonight. Darnold went 20/26 for 198 yards and a 97.9 passer rating.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Stud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks know by now they can always count on their superstar No. 1 wide receiver to come through with a big line. For the 16th time in 17 regular season games, Jaxon Smith-Njigba did so. JSN caught six of eight targets from Darnold for 84 receiving yards. He finishes the year with 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dud: K Jason Myers

Jason Myers has had a pretty solid season overall, but in a game this close every single kick is going to be a high-leverage moment. That means the Seahawks can't afford for Myers to miss field goals like the one he did in the second quarter from 47 yards out, which is well within his range. Myers also missed a chip shot late in the fourth that should have sealed the game.

Stud: CB Riq Woolen

As the biggest culprit from the Seahawks' heartbreaking loss to the Niners back in Week 1, nobody had more to prove in this one than Woolen. Good news. This time the fourth-year corner acquitted himself very well, playing tight coverage and even making some rare stops in space.

Stud: OLB Boye Mafe

The Seahawks' front line did a brilliant job, both bottling up Christian McCaffrey and getting pressure on Brock Purdy. One of the biggest standouts here was outside linebacker Boye Mafe, who made several major stops, including a deflection on Purdy's huge fourth-quarter interception to Drake Thomas.

Stud: HC Mike Macdonald

Devon Witherspoon also had a strong game, as did Nick Emmanwori, Leonard Williams and several other Seahawks defenders. The truth is that every single week we run into the problem of having too many studs to talk about on this side of the ball to give them their due and proper respect. That's because they have the best defensive coach in the game, who utterly dominated the league's greatest offensive playcaller tonight. Macdonald deserves serious Coach of the Year buzz.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

