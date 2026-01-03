Tom Brady, Alix Earle dating excitement gets sad update that one isn't feeling it
Tom Brady and Alix Earle not only turned heads and caused a stir, they blew up social media when videos surfaced of the beautiful couple getting cozy at a swanky New Year's Eve party.
Alas, there is a good chance that we won't have to debate their 23-year age difference if the latest update is to be believed.
According to Us Weekly, while there was great "chemistry" between the 48-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner and the 25-year-old A-list influencer, the "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcast host is well, still a bit of a hot mess and not looking for "anything serious."
Brady might not have been into it either
As I had written around all the excitement surrounding a possible relationship, To be fair to both Brady and Earle, a fun, cozy New Year's Eve night does not mean they're anywhere close to dating.
Connected at the exclusive NYE Palm Tree Crew part in St Barts (or is it St. Barths?) through mutual friends, Brady was allegedly "hesitant" to be seen with her, although after meeting, Gisele Bündchen's ex-husband "didn't want to leave her side."
It's only natural for two extremely good-looking people to want to hang out during normal times at a party, but throw in the extra emotions of New Year's, where Earle had a very public, and tearful, breakup with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and Bünchen got married to her post-Brady boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and it was a natural one-night connection.
So are Brady and Earle ever going to give it a go?
Based on Earle's social media postings, it seems like she's not looking for another relationship.
Earle's latest Instagram post also pokes fun of the Brady dating speculation.
"Rumor has it we’re still dancing 🕺🕺," Earle wrote for her caption. "New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year :) words can’t describe how amazing this trip was."
She also said in her heartfelt Berrios testimonial full of tears, "Part of me just also really wants to be focusing on myself right now, and I just feel like I can't be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone with him 24-7 who can support him and be there for him... He wasn't really expecting that of me. I think it was more of me... I constantly felt like guilty."
Never close the door on Brady and Earle, but for now, it certainly looks like Earle is just a girl who wants to have a good time.
