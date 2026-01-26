Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Surprisingly Low Pro Bowl Payout

Shedeur Sanders made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns in a stunning announcement made on Monday.

The 23-year-old is Drake Maye’s replacement with the QB heading to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. He’ll be alongside Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders, who is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders (an eight-time Pro Bowl defensive back) whom he played ball for at Colorado, started just seven games this season and went 3-4 with a terrible Browns team. He threw seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a QBR that ranked nearly dead-last in the league.

Since 2006, a total of 696 QBs have thrown 200+ pass attempts.



Shedeur Sanders’ 18.9 QBR this year ranks as the 692nd highest QBR out of those 696 QBs.



Pro Bowler. https://t.co/hY37cwgn3r pic.twitter.com/cZg3H8bLW5 — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) January 26, 2026

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos star Bo Nix would be likely candidates to replace Maye, but they are both injured. Meanwhile, others like Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals had better stats, making this a baffling decision to select the 5th-round Cleveland pick.

Yet, Shedeur is here, and making a few extra bucks while at it.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How much he’ll make in the Pro Bowl?

While he didn’t have any Pro Bowl bonus incentives for the Pro Bowl in his 4-year, $4.6 million rookie contract, Sheduer will make some extra bank just by playing.

Using the 2025 game as an example, the winning players received $92,000 each, while the losing ones raked in a cool $46k.

At the very least that’s like a 5 percent bonus on his salary for the year, but it’s not a ton by NFL dollar standards.

The question is: What will he spend it on?

Shedeur rocked a ridiculously expensive chain for the NFL draft. | Deion Sanders/Instagram

