Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Surprisingly Low Pro Bowl Payout
Shedeur Sanders made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns in a stunning announcement made on Monday.
The 23-year-old is Drake Maye’s replacement with the QB heading to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. He’ll be alongside Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Sanders, who is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders (an eight-time Pro Bowl defensive back) whom he played ball for at Colorado, started just seven games this season and went 3-4 with a terrible Browns team. He threw seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a QBR that ranked nearly dead-last in the league.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' Mom Pilar Reacts to Browns QB's Controversial Pro Bowl Selection
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders Raises Eyebrows With Browns-Inspired Fit at Paris Fashion Week
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos star Bo Nix would be likely candidates to replace Maye, but they are both injured. Meanwhile, others like Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals had better stats, making this a baffling decision to select the 5th-round Cleveland pick.
Yet, Shedeur is here, and making a few extra bucks while at it.
How much he’ll make in the Pro Bowl?
While he didn’t have any Pro Bowl bonus incentives for the Pro Bowl in his 4-year, $4.6 million rookie contract, Sheduer will make some extra bank just by playing.
Using the 2025 game as an example, the winning players received $92,000 each, while the losing ones raked in a cool $46k.
At the very least that’s like a 5 percent bonus on his salary for the year, but it’s not a ton by NFL dollar standards.
The question is: What will he spend it on?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.