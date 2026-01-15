Who is amateur Jordan Smith that won $1M at Australian Open by beating Jannik Sinner?

The "Million Dollar One Point Slam" will be a storyline that will be hard to top for the actual Australian Open.

In a marketing master class, that as Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle pointed out, should be replicated at every Grand Slam tournament (although then it will probably lose its charm), the Australian Open put on the one-night tournament that saw amateurs and celebrities try to take down the best professional tennis players in the world, including two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner, for a $1 million prize.

RELATED: Jannik Sinner shockingly loses 'match' to amateur for $1M prize at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner hugs Jordan Smith after shockingly losing the point | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

It was a cool million in Aussie currency, so that's $670,000 in US dollars. Not bad for a day of work.

Thanks in part to a stunning double fault by the four-time major winner Sinner, former professional Jordan Smith, 29, did the impossible and took down those in his path to win the "Million Dollar One Point Slam" after world No. 117 Joanna Garland missed a backhand to complete the Cinderella upset.

RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle stuns in black minidress selfie as US Open begins

Jannik Sinner's first loss at the Australian Open since 2023 🫢



Amateur Jordan Smith advances after Sinner fails to make his serve! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gDryQ3pG7Y — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 14, 2026

"Oh my goodness me, he's won a million dollars," the announcer screamed. So who is Jordan Smith?

RELATED: Alexander Zverev causes stir with new girlfriend Caroline Daur at Australian Open

A local amateur WINS the 1 Point Slam!



Jordan Smith defeats world No.117 Joanna Garland and pockets a MILLION dollars, driven by @kiaaustralia pic.twitter.com/7AAX8YFl8A — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2026

Smith only made $6,388 in his playing career

Visual representation of dreams coming true 🥹



Keep that smile on your face for the rest of the week, month, year, Jordan Smith 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wLwFVpKAr — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2026

Smith never made it to the big time like Sinner, and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who also participated. His highest ranking was 1,171 in 2023, so Smith smartly retired and works at his family's tennis facility in the Melbourne, Australia area.

RELATED: Trinity Rodman stuns in date night dress with Ben Shelton before Aussie Open

No offense to Smith, and it truly is an amazing sports moment that swept up social media, but Sinner and his peers weren't exactly going after the former No. 1,171 player in the world like 2026's first Grand Slam had officially started, which it does on Sunday.

But Smith doesn't care, with one magical night at the Aussie Open giving him plus-100,000-times earnings in one night than he had made in his entire professional career.

Plus he can brag he's the first man to beat Sinner at the Aussie Open since 2023, and the first man to defeat the world No. 2 and Alcaraz in the same tournament since Andrey Rublev in 2024 at the Madrid Open.

Since 2024, only two men have won an event that both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had entered:



Andrey Rublev, Madrid 2024

Jordan Smith, 1 Point Slam 2026 pic.twitter.com/BzV3pUDxSJ — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) January 14, 2026

Not too shabby.

A million dollars in a day… not bad going for an amateur player 💰😅



Here’s how Jordan Smith stunned the world’s elite to win the One Point Slam 🏆🔎 pic.twitter.com/oDdydcesFC — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 14, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party