WNBA players get ridiculously low pay for playing in All-Star game
The WNBA is more popular than ever with players like top picks in Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers, and new franchises like the Golden State Valkyries.
In fact, every WNBA franchise has doubled in value in the past calendar year with Golden State in its first year at $500 million.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s kids Ryan, Canon steal show dancing with dad at Valkyries game
The game is exciting and arenas are full. The disparity in contracts vs. the NBA has been well documented. Just look at the huge difference between No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg with the Dallas Mavericks vs. Bueckers’ with the Wings.
The All-Star games are no different. For the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, the players on the winning team received $125k, while the losing side each got $50k. The WNBA players, meanwhile, will each get a shockingly low $2,575 for playing. The winners of the 3-point contest and the skills contest will get more than 20 times that amount, though, because it’s sponsored by Aflac.
RELATED: Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell already rocking expansion WNBA Cleveland gear
If you want to know, for the NBA the Slam Dunk Contest winner gets $105,000 for the winner, the 3-Point Contest $60,000, and the Skills Challenge $55,000 — all more than the WNBA.
The NBA gernerate billions of dollars in revenue, we get that, and as such the players’ salaries are ridiculous. But with the WNBA growing and as popular as ever, these All-Star paydays are laughable and should be called out.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit