WNBA players get ridiculously low pay for playing in All-Star game

The sponsored events will pay them far more, but compared to the NBA’s game, the difference is shocking.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the action against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the action against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Grace Smith/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

The WNBA is more popular than ever with players like top picks in Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers, and new franchises like the Golden State Valkyries.

In fact, every WNBA franchise has doubled in value in the past calendar year with Golden State in its first year at $500 million.

Golden State Valkyrie
Valkyries games have been a hit in the team’s first season. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The game is exciting and arenas are full. The disparity in contracts vs. the NBA has been well documented. Just look at the huge difference between No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg with the Dallas Mavericks vs. Bueckers’ with the Wings.

The All-Star games are no different. For the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, the players on the winning team received $125k, while the losing side each got $50k. The WNBA players, meanwhile, will each get a shockingly low $2,575 for playing. The winners of the 3-point contest and the skills contest will get more than 20 times that amount, though, because it’s sponsored by Aflac.

If you want to know, for the NBA the Slam Dunk Contest winner gets $105,000 for the winner, the 3-Point Contest $60,000, and the Skills Challenge $55,000 — all more than the WNBA.

The NBA gernerate billions of dollars in revenue, we get that, and as such the players’ salaries are ridiculous. But with the WNBA growing and as popular as ever, these All-Star paydays are laughable and should be called out.

Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

