Angel Reese Shared Four-Word Message After Making Career History in Sky Win
When Chicago Sky star Angel Reese achieved an awesome career feat during Sunday's win over the Connecticut Sun, she had to celebrate accordingly.
Reese notched her first ever triple-double in the W—and in her basketball career dating back to college—in the 78-66 victory with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Rather incredibly, she became the third-fastest player to record a triple-double in WNBA history, accomplishing the mark in just 44 games. She trails only New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu (six games) and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22 games). Reese and Clark are currently the only WNBA players who have recorded a triple-double this season.
Following her historic game, the 23-year-old posted a hilarious and very Gen Z-coded message on her social media.
"DUBS IN THE CHATTT," Reese wrote, adding a crazy face emoji.
The slang phrase, "dubs in the chat," has frequently been used by the Sky after team victories, though it's more commonly used by the gaming community and on newer social media platforms like TikTok. The basic breakdown of the term is that someone is declaring a big "dub" or win and wants others to acknowledge it in the online chat.
The Sky used the phrase in a celebratory fired-up post on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly following the win:
A very big congrats to Reese for her well-deserved dub. The Sky improved to 3-7 on the year and will host the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.