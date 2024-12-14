The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt’s mom Tavia slays Chiefs Christmas party fit sitting on Santa’s lap

The wife of team owner Clark Hunt both sit with Santa for the ultimate holiday photo.

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt gets her looks and sense of style from her mom Tavia Hunt.

All season Tavia, 53, has crushed her fits like her 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress daughter: she even upstaged her at the premiere of the Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story when she blended in with the Chiefs cheerleaders in all red, and then she had a runway dual with Gracie. On game days, she’s also at her best like this cozy dress.

Gracie (and younger sister Ava Hunt) look just like mom when she was younger as seen in these anniversary photos.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt misses ‘dress code’ in black miniskirt fit holiday party mistake

While Gracie wore a surprising color to the Chiefs holiday party, mom sizzled in a red minidress with a gold jacket on, even sitting on Santa’s lap with husband and team owner Clark Hunt.

Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt
Tavia Hunt/Instagram

Tavia wrote, “At the Chiefs Christmas party, we celebrated the joy of the season and the bond of our football family. We're so grateful for this incredible organization and the amazing people work tirelessly towards excellence and those who make everything possible. Special thanks to Stephanie Judah and Samantha Angel and our irreplaceable partner HyVee for a beautiful party! Congratulations to Travis Kelce on being the Chiefs' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and a very happy birthday to @TaylorSwift! Any guesses what we asked Santa for this year?”

What did they ask for Santa this year? They have everything they want, so probably just an SMU Mustangs football and a Chiefs win.

RELATED: Gracie Hunter’s sister Ava shimmers in gold dress beside SMU sorority sisters

Tavia also posed with her husband, Gracie, and Gracie’s boyfriend Cody Keith.

Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith
Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith / Tavia Hunt/Instagram

And head coach Andy Reid and his wife Tammy Reid.

Andy Reid, Tammy Reid, Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt
Andy Reid, Tammy Reid, Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt / Tavia Hunt/Instagram

Life is good for Tavia Hunt and her family, and she certainly looks like she’s enjoying it while looking amazing.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

