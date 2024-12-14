Gracie Hunt’s mom Tavia slays Chiefs Christmas party fit sitting on Santa’s lap
Gracie Hunt gets her looks and sense of style from her mom Tavia Hunt.
All season Tavia, 53, has crushed her fits like her 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress daughter: she even upstaged her at the premiere of the Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story when she blended in with the Chiefs cheerleaders in all red, and then she had a runway dual with Gracie. On game days, she’s also at her best like this cozy dress.
Gracie (and younger sister Ava Hunt) look just like mom when she was younger as seen in these anniversary photos.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt misses ‘dress code’ in black miniskirt fit holiday party mistake
While Gracie wore a surprising color to the Chiefs holiday party, mom sizzled in a red minidress with a gold jacket on, even sitting on Santa’s lap with husband and team owner Clark Hunt.
Tavia wrote, “At the Chiefs Christmas party, we celebrated the joy of the season and the bond of our football family. We're so grateful for this incredible organization and the amazing people work tirelessly towards excellence and those who make everything possible. Special thanks to Stephanie Judah and Samantha Angel and our irreplaceable partner HyVee for a beautiful party! Congratulations to Travis Kelce on being the Chiefs' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and a very happy birthday to @TaylorSwift! Any guesses what we asked Santa for this year?”
What did they ask for Santa this year? They have everything they want, so probably just an SMU Mustangs football and a Chiefs win.
RELATED: Gracie Hunter’s sister Ava shimmers in gold dress beside SMU sorority sisters
Tavia also posed with her husband, Gracie, and Gracie’s boyfriend Cody Keith.
And head coach Andy Reid and his wife Tammy Reid.
Life is good for Tavia Hunt and her family, and she certainly looks like she’s enjoying it while looking amazing.
