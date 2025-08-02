Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes USC-gold bikini for beach volleyball tradition
Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin just flexed her official USC Trojans volleyball uniform. Now, she flexed a USC gold bikini for a big Manhattan Beach, California tradition.
The Ole Miss Rebels coach’s 18-year-old daughter Presley just graduated high school in Southern California after playing in the powder puff girls football game. Dad even came to graduation in his favorite Ole Miss blazer.
Presley just had a beach hang with mom Layla Kiffin on Fourth of July before the two part ways when she goes to college and the reconciled wife of Lane Kiffin heads to be with dad and Presley’s sister Landry, 20, and Knox, 16, in Oxford Mississippi.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares sweet moment with reconciled wife Layla before Ole Miss season
On Friday, Presley was mom again for the big annual Charlie Saikley 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament in Manhattan beach where it’s quite the scene. Presley and friends hit the “Sixer” in USC gold colored bikinis.
RELATED: USC-bound Lane Kiffin daughter Presley and volleyball co-eds rock pickleball fits
Mom Layla posted video of her playing as well.
Presley will soon be trading in the sand for the hardwood as a Trojans freshman volleyball player in the class of 2025.
There are now two Kiffins to root for in college athletics.
