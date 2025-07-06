USC-bound Lane Kiffin daughter Presley and volleyball co-eds rock pickleball fits
Presley Kiffin is enjoying her summer before heading to USC where she’ll represent the Kiffin name once again as a Trojans volleyball player.
The college-bound Presley, 18, is the younger daughter of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin and his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin. While the rest of the family — including mom — will be in Oxford, Mississippi, dad is proud of his USC-bound daughter. He wasn’t rocking the Trojans gear, but he did show up to her high school graduation in his favorite Ole Miss blazer after taking a selfie with 20-year-old daughter Landry in the place USC famously fired him at.
Presley loves to show off her dance skills with TikTok videos like her backyard shake, as well as crush fits like her one for Coachella with a dramatic new hairdo.
She has been spending time with mom like their chill beach selfie over 4th of July weekend, and now on the pickleball court rocking fits with “D1 picklers” in a post mom shared on Instagram.
It looks like all had a good time and there were no rolled ankles to hinder them in volleyball.
Speaking of that, Presley just went to college orientation and will enroll at USC in the fall with volleyball season coming up. For now, she can enjoy more beach days and pickleball friend hangouts with mom.
