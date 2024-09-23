Steph Curry posts Ayesha date photo at Raiders, Panthers NFL game
Steph Curry continues to enjoy his offseason following his incredible gold medal performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The Golden State Warriors perennial All-Star guard and legend has been jetsetting all over the world, from casually wine tasting with his wife Ayesha, to touring China with a crazy crowd welcoming him, to attending a US Open tennis match where he adorably matched his significant other.
On Sunday, the Currys were in Sin City to watch Steph’s favorite team, the Carolina Panthers, take on the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Currys must be a good luck charm for the Panthers because the team picked up its first win of the season, shocking the Raiders on the road, 36-22.
Steph’s dad, Dell Curry, played for the Charlotte Hornets from 1988-1998. Steph considers Charlotte his hometown, so he grew up around the expansion Panthers from when they first became an NFL franchise in 1995.
The All-Star signed a $62.6 million extension with the Warriors, keeping him under contract through the 2026-2027 season. Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game last season and will look to lead the Warriors again this upcoming season.
With tip off for the first game on October 23, Curry is enjoying his offseason before it's back to the grind of another NBA season.
