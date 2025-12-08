NBA WAG Winnie Harlow wears insane furry coat for fiancé Kyle Kuzma's Bucks game

Harlow, 31, made a dramatic entrance today for her fiancé, Milwaukee Bucks player Kyle Kuzma, stepping out in a full WAG fit that turned heads.

The social media sensation and model continues to create jaw-dropping looks as she strutted into today's game with a sleek coat, perfectly complementing her Buck’s dark green cap and shoes.

Harlow, the international model, first rose to fame in 2014 after appearing on “America’s Next Top Model” and has since become one of the most well-known names in the fashion industry.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma warms up before the game. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Between walking runways and being featured in global campaigns, Harlow still manages to find time to see her fiancé play courtside, and she indeed manages to do it in style.

Kuzma, 30, in his eighth NBA season, joined the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this year after playing for the Washington Wizards, and Harlow definitely seems to be taking the WAG title seriously as she arrived head to toe in Bucks green.

Harlow showed off her toned figure and streetwear-chic fitted ensemble during the game, effortlessly blending glamour and team spirit, and topping off the outfit with a sparkly green Bucks hat that quickly became the standout accessory of the night.

Kuzma popped the question in February of this year during an intimate excursion to Turks and Caicos, featuring a private-jet proposal. The couple took this news to Instagram, posting a celebratory photo flaunting Harlow's new 8.5-carat diamond ring.

The model and WAG captioned her Instagram photo "Buckin 🪵🍀" in support of her soon to be husband, and high-profile names were quick to comment with compliments.

Harlow's look became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, as it even caught the Milwaukee Bucks' official Instagram account, which commented with a goat and green heart emoji, signaling that she clearly slayed this outfit.

