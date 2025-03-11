Winnie Harlow wears insane iced-out ring for fiancé Kyle Kuzma’s Bucks game
Winnie Harlow traveled to watch her new fiancé Kyle Kuzma play for the Milwaukee Bucks at home while wearing some serious bling on her fingers — and not just her engagement ring.
The 30-year-old model and the NBA star got engaged on February 13 before flying out to Turks and Caicos for Valentine’s Day weekend, and Kuzma got her an insane 8.5-carat diamond ring.
The Bucks rolled out the welcome package for Harlow on Sunday that she showed off on Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Even Steph Curry’s wife, mom look amazed at his latest NBA milestone
After that she showed up and showed out courtside to watch her man in a Bucks green fit with the biggest diamond ring that wasn’t her 8.5-carat one.
RELATED: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods in pink-string bikini makes Suni Lee swoon
That’s quite the statement with the fit and the rings.
The Bucks unfortunately weren’t as shiny, losing 112-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kuzma finished with 14 points and 6 rebounds.
Kuzma and Harlow have been together since 2020 after he slide into her DMs in 2019 and again during the pandemic quarantine. Five years later they are engaged.
Kuzma hopes to have found a home in Milwaukee after starting his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and then with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Bucks. He’s averaging 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
While Kuzma has won championship ring with the Lakers, hit new fiancée has one that’s big enough to be on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court