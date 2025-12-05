Megan Thee Stallion flexes insane NBA WAG fit smooching bf Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion brought the full WAG glamour when stepping out with boyfriend and NBA star, Klay Thompson this week.

The Grammy award winning rapper and social media sensation is known for her bold fashion statements, and she certainly turned heads with this stylish bright yellow cropped jacket and cut-out white heels up to her knees ensemble.

Fans were also obsessing over the couple's trendy look and affectionate stance in the newest photo featured on X that Stallion originally shared in her Instagram post.

Favorite new pic🥹🥰😍 They are never beating the allegations of best looking couple in music sports. Crowned. Sealed. Done🔥 pic.twitter.com/Is8R9BLAXa — JusticeForMegan (@Standing4Megan) December 4, 2025

On X, fan accounts wrote strong words supporting the cute couple captioning their photo with, "Favorite new pic..they are never beating the allegations of best looking couple in music [and] sports. Crowned. Sealed. Done."

Megan, 30, offered fans another entertaining glimpse into her personal life with Thompson, like she has throughout their surprising summer love beginnings, giving followers a closer look at her stylish outfit and courtside fun with Klay and her crew.

And not only is Stallion cooking the entire Thompson family home-cooked meals for Thanksgiving, she has hinted they bought a mansion together.

Popular names chimed in the Instagram comments showing their love and support for the happy couple. Gabrielle Union-Wade, wife of retired NBA superstar Dwayne Wade, commented, "Love to see it!"

Tons of Stallion fans loving Megan's look pointed out how she seems to be fitting in quite nicely with the other ladies in the WAG world as one fan commented, "Thee Hottest WAG."

The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard and singer made their relationship public in July, and it seems that Thompson manages to squeeze in some fun in between his busy NBA schedule.

