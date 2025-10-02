These Brock Purdy stats will shock San Franicsco 49ers fans
Brock Purdy is in a bit of a slump.
To be fair, he's also injured. He hurt his toe in Week 1, missed Weeks 2 and 3 and then reinjured his toe in Week 4. Now, it's unclear how much time he'll have to miss.
But, Purdy's struggles started far before he injured his toe. It's hard to fathom Purdy playing so poorly, because he made playing quarterback seem so easy for the first two seasons of his career. Now, everything seems so difficult for him, especially winning.
Purdy's past 16 regular season starts
Forget Purdy's first couple seasons and playoff runs. Those are ancient history. Let's focus on his past 16 starts -- that's almost a full season. Here are his numbers during this span: 6 wins, 10 losses, 4,219 passing yards, 24 TD passes, 16 interceptions.
Not great.
Let's compare those numbers to the ones Nick Mullens produced in his 16 career starts with the 49ers: 5 wins, 11 losses, 4,300 passing yards, 23 TD passes, 21 interceptions.
Keep in mind, Mullens is a career backup and Purdy is the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL.
The main difference between their numbers is that Purdy threw five fewer interceptions than Mullens. The rest of their numbers are practically identical. Which means that for the past year, Purdy has been a more mobile, slightly less mistake-prone version of Nick Mullens.
Again, not great.
And now that Purdy has a toe injury, he's playing more like Mullens than ever. That's because Purdy suddenly isn't mobile, nor can he use his lower body to create velocity. He has to throw flat-footed, which is something Jimmy Garoppolo could do because his arm was strong enough. Purdy and Mullens cannot throw flatfooted, and they get in big trouble when they attempt to make those throws. See: last week against the Jaguars.
Both Purdy and Mullens are shorter quarterbacks who have trouble seeing their receivers and finding throwing lanes in the pocket. As a result, they throw to spots with anticipation and often get picked off. And the more they play, the more mistakes they seem to make.
It remains to be seen if Purdy's career will take the same turn that Mullens' did. His interception percentage this season is a grotesque 5.5 -- even Jameis Winston isn't this mistake-prone. If he keeps throwing interceptions, the 49ers will have no choice but to bench him for Mac Jones.
Better snap out of it, Brock.