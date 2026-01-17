Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin causes stir in unusual brown 49ers fit for Seahawks game
The San Francisco 49ers hope to make it back to the NFC Championship Game for the the fourth time in five years, but first they must get through the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest. Famous WAG Kristin Juszczyk certainly rocked a winning-looking fit before kickoff.
The wife of All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk has built her name as a fashion designer with NFL licensed apparel in her brand called Off Season. She also can crush a game-day look herself like her all-black stunner the last time the team played the Seahawks in Week 18, and her crazy shredded-up jacket creation in the Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
RELATED: Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin’s blonde hair shocks 49ers fans before Seahawks game
Kristin traveled this time with a heavy heart as her partner-in-crime Claire Kittle didn’t make the trip with George Kittle’s season-ending injury last week. Claire would have an emotional post for her friend before the game.
Once there, Kristin first posted herself back in 2016 with Kyle for the viral social media trend.
RELATED: Kay Adams stuns in San Francisco 49ers custom sweater from Kristen Juszczyk line
Juszczyk’s unique fit in Seattle
She then broke out a stunning brown 49ers fit for Saturday night’s game and she wrote, “One day is 2016, blink it’s the divisional round in 2026! Let’s go Niners!!!!”
Kristin hopes it’s the winning fit over their divisional foes in Seattle, and that the team will await the winner of the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday so she can rock another fire game-day fit this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.