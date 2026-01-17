Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin causes stir in unusual brown 49ers fit for Seahawks game

The San Francisco 49ers hope to make it back to the NFC Championship Game for the the fourth time in five years, but first they must get through the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest. Famous WAG Kristin Juszczyk certainly rocked a winning-looking fit before kickoff.

The wife of All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk has built her name as a fashion designer with NFL licensed apparel in her brand called Off Season. She also can crush a game-day look herself like her all-black stunner the last time the team played the Seahawks in Week 18, and her crazy shredded-up jacket creation in the Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

A typical game-day fit from Kristin Juszczyk | Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Kristin traveled this time with a heavy heart as her partner-in-crime Claire Kittle didn’t make the trip with George Kittle’s season-ending injury last week. Claire would have an emotional post for her friend before the game.

Once there, Kristin first posted herself back in 2016 with Kyle for the viral social media trend.

Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Juszczyk’s unique fit in Seattle

She then broke out a stunning brown 49ers fit for Saturday night’s game and she wrote, “One day is 2016, blink it’s the divisional round in 2026! Let’s go Niners!!!!”

Kristin hopes it’s the winning fit over their divisional foes in Seattle, and that the team will await the winner of the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday so she can rock another fire game-day fit this season.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

