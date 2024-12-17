WNBA stunner A'ja Wilson rides private jet in crop top and shorts
A’ja Wilson is “just doing it,” according to her latest Instagram post — and by “it,” she means riding in a private jet. The Las Vegas Aces basketball star, 28, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 17, revealing that Nike had hired a private jet emblazoned with the new logo for her A’One shoe line.
The 6’4 center appeared to be on cloud nine as she descended the runway, rocking a cropped white sports bra, black shorts, and a black windbreaker. Along with her sparkling smile, she also showed off a necklace with the A’One logo. Wilson is the 13th WNBA player to develop a signature shoe, and one of only three active players. (The other two are Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, though Caitlin Clark is rumored to have one in the works.)
Both sneakerheads and basketball fans were quick to jump in with encouragement and comments. “U so inspirational man 🥹 go A’ja go!” wrote one admirer. “I searched up “inspirational” in the dictionary, a picture of A’ja Wilson was there 🐐,” said a similarly energized fan. “Ready for THE KICKS!” enthused another.
The official account for Sports retailer Fanatics played on the apostrophe in Wilson’s name and the shoe brand, commenting, “Y’ou A’re H’er 🤩🔥,” while Slam Kicks magazine commented, “A’One takeover ✨.”
In the last photo of the carousel, Wilson leapt into the air and pointed to the camera. Safe to say, she’s flying high!
