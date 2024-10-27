A'ja Wilson's hilarious response to fan's WNBA Carmax costume
This past year, the WNBA garnered a large fan base and created iconic moments — so iconic that fans just had to recreate these moments.
Over the course of the past few months WNBA stars A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Sue Bird (formerly Seattle Storm, now retired), and Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), starred in a series of Carmax commercials.
In one of the commercials, Wilson drives a tiny car, which Bird points out is small. Wilson replies “It’s a little cramped, but it’s fine.”
Last night, a fan dressed wearing a large car sweater, featuring images of the four players. Wilson caught wind of the costume and gave the fan the most perfect response.
“it’s ‘fine’ 😂,” Wilson said, before clarifying that she was joking, and that she loved the costume. "jk this is great. thank you!"
For further context, the actual commercial continues with Bird hammering home the fact that neither Wilson, nor anyone, should settle for “fine.”
“When you became MVP once, was that fine?,” asked Bird. “No, you did it twice” — though newer airings of the commercial feature Bird saying “thrice” to reflect Wilson’s latest MVP win.
Thankfully, the fan’s costume immediately earned Wilson’s seal of approval.
