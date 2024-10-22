A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo romance rumors trolled with NBA graphic Easter egg
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson manages to keep her life off of the court private, but rumors have always swirled about a potential romance with Miami Heat big man Bam Adebajo.
While the two have not made their romance official, they have been spotted together on lunch dates, sharing adorable handshakes during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and even showing up to ceremonies honoring each other.
Even the Miami Heat got into the fun.
A'ja Wilson reacts to Bam Adebayo relationship rumors Easter Egg troll
Now, Bleacher Report is getting in on the fun.
Bleacher Report shared a graphic of the 20 best NBA players as ranked by Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith of Inside the NBA.
The graphic included 18 "Easter eggs" throughout.
One of the Easter Eggs just so happened to be on a portrait of Adebayo and, you guessed it, it had to do with A'ja. Bam was rocking an Aces jersey with heart hands around the No. 22.
They are never beating the allegations.
Just wait for the jokes to amplify when A'ja pulls up courtside to a Heat game during the upcoming NBA season.
