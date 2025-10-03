A’ja Wilson rocks surprisingly casual fit for Aces’ WNBA Finals Game 1 vs. Mercury
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are back in the WNBA Finals after a one-year hiatus after winning back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. She kept her fit game super casual as she focused on the Phoenix Mercury for Game 1.
Wilson also won her fourth league MVP this season in what is only her 8th season in the league out of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Aces looked like they were not going to be contenders, but turned it on, going on a 16-game win streak to close out the regular season, which is a league record. They remained hot winning the first two series of the WNBA playoffs including the semifinals in an overtime thriller Game 5 against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever.
Wilson also hard-launched her relationship this year with Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo, who had a sweet message for her before the start of the Finals.
It’s been a big year for the 29 year old, to say the least. Now, Wilson turns her attention to the start of the 7-game series vs. the Mercury at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. She definitely looked focused before the game.
Usually quite the fit queen like her pretty in pink look earlier in the season, Wilson looked like she was ready to hit the gym in the sleeveless top and sweats.
She looks how she normally plays: calm and cool. If she is her normal self, the Aces have a great chance to win three championships in four seasons.
