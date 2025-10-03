The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A’ja Wilson rocks surprisingly casual fit for Aces’ WNBA Finals Game 1 vs. Mercury

The WNBA MVP is eyeing her third championship with Las Vegas and focused more on Phoenix than dressing up.

Matt Ryan

Aja Wilson (22 Las Vegas Aces) warms up during the Womens National Basketball Association game between Atlanta Dream.
Aja Wilson (22 Las Vegas Aces) warms up during the Womens National Basketball Association game between Atlanta Dream. / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are back in the WNBA Finals after a one-year hiatus after winning back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. She kept her fit game super casual as she focused on the Phoenix Mercury for Game 1.

Wilson also won her fourth league MVP this season in what is only her 8th season in the league out of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aces looked like they were not going to be contenders, but turned it on, going on a 16-game win streak to close out the regular season, which is a league record. They remained hot winning the first two series of the WNBA playoffs including the semifinals in an overtime thriller Game 5 against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever.

A’ja Wilso
Aces forward A’ja Wilson is a matchup problem for the Mercury. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson also hard-launched her relationship this year with Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo, who had a sweet message for her before the start of the Finals.

It’s been a big year for the 29 year old, to say the least. Now, Wilson turns her attention to the start of the 7-game series vs. the Mercury at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. She definitely looked focused before the game.

Usually quite the fit queen like her pretty in pink look earlier in the season, Wilson looked like she was ready to hit the gym in the sleeveless top and sweats.

She looks how she normally plays: calm and cool. If she is her normal self, the Aces have a great chance to win three championships in four seasons.

A’ja Wilson
Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

