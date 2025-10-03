Bam Adebayo Had Sweet Message About A'ja Wilson Ahead of WNBA Finals
The WNBA Finals get underway on Friday, where A'ja Wilson and the Aces will take on the Mercury. As Wilson competes for her third WNBA championship, her boyfriend and Heat center Bam Adebayo will be watching from Miami, where he is taking part in training camp in preparation for the 2025-26 NBA season.
Adebayo, who often attends Wilson's games and presented her with her fourth WNBA MVP trophy last month, admits there are lot of nerves when he's watching her play.
“A lot of stress, a lot of prayer,” Adebayo told Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. "... That’s the biggest thing I want in life, I want her to win. I want her to keep being and setting a higher standard for everybody to where people think it’s impossible until it’s done. I want people, when she’s done, to be like this is the greatest women’s basketball player to ever touch a basketball. From the time she touched it to the time she left.”
Wilson continued to make history this season, winning a record fourth MVP and leading the Aces back to the Finals. She led the WNBA in scoring, averaging 23.6 points per game, and now has a chance to bring home her third title if they can beat the Mercury in the league's first best-of-seven series.
Wilson is off to an incredible pace, and still is only in her eighth WNBA season. If she can bring home a third championship, she will only strengthen her case to go down as the league's greatest of all time.