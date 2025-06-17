Philadelphia Phillies Star's Resurgent Stretch Makes Him Worthy of Keeping
The Philadelphia Phillies were starting to get increasingly urged to move on from a budding star slugger, but are going to have a hard time doing it now after his great last month and a half.
Just as people started to count out Alec Bohm, he puts together an incredible stretch of games and looks like he did at the start of last year when he earned his first All-Star nod.
After the first 58 games of the year, Bohm was slashing just .221/.252/.274. Things were looking bad, but the Phillies were good enough to overcome him lagging a bit behind.
More News: What Philadelphia Phillies Rotation Might Look Like Without Zack Wheeler
Though power has never really been his calling card, the fact that he had yet to go yard was certainly concerning.
The worry, though, was that he might be too much of a liability in the postseason with the urgency for a title only increasing.
He was an All-Star a year ago, but this cold stretch was nothing new. The 28-year-old ended last season with a horrid stretch that included going 1-for-13 in the playoff series loss to the New York Mets.
More News: Two Philadelphia Phillies Star Prospects Could Join Majors This Season
There was always hope for the former No. 3 overall selection to burst onto the scene as a superstar, but years of inconsistency and just above average play had started to wear on fans.
The good news? He has really started to turn it around since the start of May. From the May 1 to June 15, he had posted a .329/.372/.500 slash line with seven home runs and 23 RBI.
That is much closer to the power potential that he had shown in the past and would actually be on pace for a career high if he was able to sustain that across a season.
More News: Philadelphia Phillies Should Pursue Future Hall of Famer at MLB Trade Deadline
Consistency is the biggest key for him at this point. He has shown the ability at multiple times across his career, but can't keep it up over long periods.
When he's playing like he is right now, there is no reason to trade him or find another option at third base. Very few players that they could have gotten would be able to provide what he is at this point. Especially now that Rafael Devers was already traded to the San Francisco Giants.
Philadelphia will still have to make a decision about Bohm, but it would be shocking to see a move made at this point.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.