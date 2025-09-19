Angel City’s Savy King wears Damar Hamlin Bills jersey with special note and bond
Savy King and Damar Hamlin have a bond like no other.
The NWSL Angel City FC center back and Buffalo Bills safety both had horrific experiences of having to be resuscitated on the field. Both thankfully survived and are now inspirational figures for everyone with their amazing recoveries.
Hamlin, 27, who was playing on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, who won 31-21, gifted King, 20, an autographed Bills jersey that the former North Carolina Tar Heels standout rocked for her pregame fit against the Washington Spirit as she still recovers from the heart abnormality surgery after collapsing on the pitch in May against Utah Royals FC.
King turned it into a fashion statement as a minidress, complimenting the look with sparkly red boots.
Besides his autograph, Hamlin wrote, "Survivors keep going!"
"I was just so happy that I was going to be able to recover and be as normal and almost be like a Savy 2.0 now," King said back in July to "Good Morning America." "So I'll be back, and I'll be better than ever."
It's a connection like no other between the two professional athletes. Hopefully King will be able to truly be Savy 2.0 sooner rather than later.
