Angel City’s Savy King wears Damar Hamlin Bills jersey with special note and bond

Both the Angel City FC center back and the Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field with an amazing bond.

Matthew Graham

Jun 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Angel City FC defender Savy King poses for a photo on the red carpet for the “One Year to Go” for FIFA World Cup 26 event at FOX Studio Lot.
Jun 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Angel City FC defender Savy King poses for a photo on the red carpet for the “One Year to Go” for FIFA World Cup 26 event at FOX Studio Lot. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
Savy King and Damar Hamlin have a bond like no other.

The NWSL Angel City FC center back and Buffalo Bills safety both had horrific experiences of having to be resuscitated on the field. Both thankfully survived and are now inspirational figures for everyone with their amazing recoveries.

Damar Hamlin
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Hamlin, 27, who was playing on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, who won 31-21, gifted King, 20, an autographed Bills jersey that the former North Carolina Tar Heels standout rocked for her pregame fit against the Washington Spirit as she still recovers from the heart abnormality surgery after collapsing on the pitch in May against Utah Royals FC.

Savy King
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Savy King on the red carpet before the ESPYs at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

King turned it into a fashion statement as a minidress, complimenting the look with sparkly red boots.

Besides his autograph, Hamlin wrote, "Survivors keep going!"

"I was just so happy that I was going to be able to recover and be as normal and almost be like a Savy 2.0 now," King said back in July to "Good Morning America." "So I'll be back, and I'll be better than ever."

It's a connection like no other between the two professional athletes. Hopefully King will be able to truly be Savy 2.0 sooner rather than later.

