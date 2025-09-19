Bills' Josh Allen produces highlight TD & milestone for Jackson Hawes vs. Dolphins
Despite spotting the Miami Dolphins an early touchdown, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are back in Thursday night's AFC East game with the Miami Dolphins.
After trailing 7-0, the Bills scored touchdowns on consecutive drives and moved the ball almost at will against a depleted Dolphins' defense.
The touchdown that put Buffalo up 14-7 early in the second quarter was a beauty that will make Allen's highlight reel at the end of the season. The ball from the play might also wind up on Jackson Hawes' mantle.
Facing 1st-and-Goal from Miami's 5-yard line, Allen play-faked to the right and rolled left to the open side of the field. With plenty of time and options, he eventually sucked two Dolphins' defenders toward him before deftly producing a no-look, underhand flip pass to an open Hawes in the end zone for the score.
It is the first touchdown of Hawes' career. Selected in the fifth round by Buffalo last April, the rookie is serving as a perfect complement to Bills' tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.
