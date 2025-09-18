Hailee Steinfeld shares Josh Allen's 'Sinners' look for Bills vs. Dolphins TNF game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen married Sinners actress Hailee Steinfeld at the end of May. He was there before that at her big movie premiere for it in April, and now she got to repost a recreation of the movie poster with Allen on it thanks to folks over at NFL on Amazon Prime Video.
Back during the movie’s primere in Mexico City, Allen was seen running to give his then fiancée a kiss. The movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Steinfeld has been a smashing success.
For Thursday Night Football for the Bills vs. the Miami Dolphins, the NFL on Prime and the Amazon Prime Video social media accounts had some fun recreating the theme of the movie with Allen as the star.
First, here’s one of the movie posters with Jordan on it:
And here’s what Amazon NFL staff came up with replacing Jordan with Allen:
That’s pretty good.
Steinfeld certainly thought so and a couple of hours before kickoff she shared it on her personal Instagram Stories.
Bills fans can only hope like Jordan’s character, Allen will live on and play forever. While that’s not possible, Bills Mafia inlcuding Steinfeld certainly can enjoy watching him play on Thursday night vs. the Dolphins.
