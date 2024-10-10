Angel Reese drops seductive casual fit selfie flexing healthy wrist
The brace is off and Chi Barbie, Bayou Barbie, Baltimore Barbie, or whatever nickname Angel Reese wants to go by, is in full offseason mode.
Not that it stopped the Chicago Sky All-Star from enjoying her time off with her silly dance moves, her NSFW shirt, or her lucky NFL winning-streak outings in the first place.
The first thing the 22-year-old did when she ditched the hand brace was get a swanky nails makeover with all the glitz and glam you’d expect from Reese. Then she dropped her first picture with her left hand not hiding behind a designer bag in a month. She didn’t hide much else, either.
RELATED: Savannah James shines in all-gold fit minus LeBron on NYC excursion
That definitely a bootylicious pic if there ever was one from Reese.
She also rocked the booty shorts with some boots with the fur. While still had the Louis Vuitton bag, Reese didn’t hide the hand this time around.
Reese also posted a bunch of waist-up selifes striking a pose on IG.
RELATED: 'Big fan' Livvy Dunne gushes over Haley Cavinder's swagger-filled photo shoot
Reese had the surgery on her left wrist back on September 10. That’s a month she wore the brace.
The basketball star finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Until then, expect a full on Barbie blitz of fun from Reese.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bon voyage: Livvy Dunne drops highly anticipated final LSU glam photos
What a change: Livvy Dunne’s amazing transformation from freshman to A-list star
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
His Airness: Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes