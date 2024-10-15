GloRilla's fuzzy boots outshine Angel Reese's 'very demure' fit for podcast hang
GloRilla is a fit VIP, even away from the stage like when she’s rooting on her Pittsburgh Steelers.
She of course is a hugely successful rapper and songwriter, and it’s obvious Angel Reese, lately flexing her healed wrist, is a huge fan of new female music stars, having already had Latto and Mariah the Scientist as guests on her new podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” where the trio shared an epic selfie beforehand. Add to that her besties status with “twin” Megan Thee Stallion, and it’s clear the WNBA star loves these powerful women.
So when GloRilla, 25, showed up to the set for the Chicago Sky sensation’s new podcast, you knew she was going to arrive with a rocking look, especially given Reese, 22, is already known to be a fashion MVP.
While her athleisure purple with gray stripes long-sleeve crop top and mini-shorts were a perfect color profile for the set’s lighting, it was the magnificent shiny furry boots that stole the show.
Here’s an even closer look.
Reese, who celebrated her hometown Baltimore Ravens win with an iced-out choker necklace, also looked fabulous in her haute couture jacket, jeans, and shimmering Reeboks from her custom line, and to add more fun, the duo recreated GloRilla’s viral “very demure” fit TikTok post, which has over 15 million views.
“You see how I come to the studio,” she says in the classic post. “No makeup. I have on a plain Jane watch, not full of diamonds. Very mindful. Very cutesy. Very demure.”
Even without diamonds, our guess is that the watch’s price tag is anything but modest. Neither are those awesome boots.
