Angel Reese drops ‘Mother’ mama mia selfie
Angel Reese isn’t afraid to show the world who she is, or do what she wants to do.
One day she might be letting loose with silly dance moves with a friend, while the next going full Baltimore Barbie on the sidelines for a Ravens game, or singing at a concert with a much smaller Usher, or just playing video games with next-level headphones, or dropping $100K in a bet with Shaquille O’Neal gone wrong.
The Chicago Sky All-Star is simply, unapologetic, which also happens to be the name of her podcast where she gets real with athletes and celebrities. On Friday night, she was a bit more daring than usual with her Instagram posts, showing off skintight white T-shirt selfies with the word “MOTHER” on it. See for yourself.
Those are some bold, yet beautiful selfies from Chi Barbie. She’s quite the full package as an athlete with model looks. Any guy would be lucky to date her.
The 22-year-old star is single, however, and has given hints for what she’s looking for in man.
Reese finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami. She may not stay single for that long — that is unless she wants to.
