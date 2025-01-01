Angel Reese sizzles in skimpy ab-revealing fit of the year on New Year’s Eve
Angel Reese certainly knows how to make a fit statement as she saved her best look of 2024 for last.
The Chicago Sky All-Star and double-double queen had quite the year with her different looks from her Wild ‘n Out bootylicious slay, to her jaw-dropping Poison Ivy Halloween costume where she was painted fully green, to riding a camel in Dubai while hilariously wearing a luxury fit.
The 22-year-old Reese hit Miami where she will participate in the new 3x3 Unrivaled league in January for the Rose Basketball Club. From there, she dropped her boldest and best fit of the year with a skimpy stunner selfie on New Year’s Eve.
That’s Bad Barbie right there. There’s a reason Rihanna wanted to pose for a picture with Reese in 2024. That’s a South Beach-worthy look if there ever was one — that fit may carry over and win 2025 as well.
Reese certainly knows how to enjoy herself in December. On Christmas, she went “Big Mama” with her tiny shorts and danced around.
It’s been an amazing year of fashion for Angel Reese, but she came through before the buzzer in 2024 with the year winner.
