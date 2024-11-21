The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese drops cozy bedside selfies on Chicago snow day

The Chicago Sky power forward isn't fond of the cold weather, but is treating herself to some well-earned relaxing time.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese has been everywhere these past few months — from Chicago, to Disney, to Vegas. But it looks like the Chicago Sky forward is treating herself to some well-earned downtime.

Today, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar took to her Instagram Story where she dropped some relaxed photos. In the pictures, Reese is laying on a bed in what appears to be black lingerie and a cozy silk nightie, wearing minimal makeup.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese rests in bed in selfies shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Nov. 21. / Angel Reese / Instagram

Reese is currently in Chicago, where she’s been celebrating the release of her Reese’s Pieces cereal box. Earlier in the day, it was snowing in Chicago — and Reese did not seem to be fond of this weather. 

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese dresses for comfort on a snow day in Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 21 / Angel Reese / Instagram

“omgeeee it’s snowing in Chicago like let me get up outta here,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a selfie she had shared earlier in the day, Reese is keeping warm in a black puffy jacket.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese expressed disdain for the snowy weather in Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 21 / Angel Reese / Instagram

Yesterday was a big day for Reese, as she was named Style Influencer of the Year 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards. She will accept the honor at the 2024 FNAAs on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Though she faced her trials and tribulations over the course of her WNBA rookie season, Reese has always managed to come back strong. And this latest accolade makes for a special way to wrap up a year.

Hopefully, she’ll remember to pack her puffy coat, as the award ceremony will take place in New York City.

