Angel Reese slays in sassy schoolgirl Unrivaled pregame fit
Angel Reese has her deals on lock, and her style is reflecting her savvy for her book smarts.
Tonight, ahead of the Unrivaled game featuring the Rose BC facing the Phantom BC, Reese slayed in a chic, professional look arriving to Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.
The Chicago Sky forward, who is playing on the Rose BC during the Unrivaled season, stepped in rocking a white shirt and a black tie, complete with a matching black skirt. A McDonald’s take-out bag made for a new fashionable element.
This new look comes a day after Reese and McDonald’s announced a new partnership in the form of the Angel Reese special. This meal, which will be available to order at McDonald’s stores beginning Monday, Feb. 10, comprises of a Quarter Pounder with a new bold barbecue sauce, a side of fries, and the customer’s choice of drink.
In addition to the Mickey D’s partnership, Reese recently revealed that she made another big financial move. In the latest episode of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar hosted her mother — who is also named Angel Reese — on her birthday. As a gift, the basketball star revealed to Mama Reese that she paid off her mortgage, allowing her to retire.
While tonight’s Unrivaled game might have been a bust for the Rose BC, with Phantom BC winning 75-63, Reese continues to make the right business moves off the court.
