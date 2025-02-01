The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese slays in sassy schoolgirl Unrivaled pregame fit

The latest pregame fit comes after a series of major financial moves.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Angel Reese has her deals on lock, and her style is reflecting her savvy for her book smarts.

RELATED: Angel Reese rocks luxury Pucci head scarf in Unrivaled pregame fit debut

Tonight, ahead of the Unrivaled game featuring the Rose BC facing the Phantom BC, Reese slayed in a chic, professional look arriving to Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida. 

The Chicago Sky forward, who is playing on the Rose BC during the Unrivaled season, stepped in rocking a white shirt and a black tie, complete with a matching black skirt. A McDonald’s take-out bag made for a new fashionable element. 

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese's businesswoman-inspired look for the Rose BC vs Phantoms BC Unrivaled game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. / Angel Reese / Instagram

This new look comes a day after Reese and McDonald’s announced a new partnership in the form of the Angel Reese special. This meal, which will be available to order at McDonald’s stores beginning Monday, Feb. 10, comprises of a Quarter Pounder with a new bold barbecue sauce, a side of fries, and the customer’s choice of drink.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese's businesswoman-inspired look for the Rose BC vs Phantoms BC Unrivaled game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. / Angel Reese / Instagram

In addition to the Mickey D’s partnership, Reese recently revealed that she made another big financial move. In the latest episode of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar hosted her mother — who is also named Angel Reese — on her birthday. As a gift, the basketball star revealed to Mama Reese that she paid off her mortgage, allowing her to retire.


RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese flexes Unrivaled uni fit with 4-letter giddiness

While tonight’s Unrivaled game might have been a bust for the Rose BC, with Phantom BC winning 75-63, Reese continues to make the right business moves off the court.

Angel Reese 2025
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a shot against the Vinyl in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion