Cameron Brink giddy for bikini beach blazer with SI Swimsuit
Since her rookie WNBA season came to an end, Cameron Brink has been pulling out all of the stops. The rising Los Angeles Sparks star has been showing incredible style and landing bikini shoots with SI Swimsuit.
She even got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, a former rower at Stanford, during a trip to Paris.
Brink is ecstatic for her upcoming SI Swimsuit debut and a new video on Instagram shows off her excitement along with a little behind-the-scenes preview.
MORE: Introducing Cameron Brink, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete
The video shows Brink chilling on the beach in her sizzling white bikini.
MORE: Cameron Brink sneaks smoking red bikini selfie behind fiancé
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
MORE: Cameron Brink burgundy boots barely outshine black minidress fit
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
She's poised to make a huge impact when she returns to the court in 2025.
Until then, everyone will eagerly waiting for her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop