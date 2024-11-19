The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink giddy for bikini beach blazer with SI Swimsuit

Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink is exciting for her SI Swimsuit debut and shared a behind-the-scenes look at her sizzling bikini photoshoot.

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since her rookie WNBA season came to an end, Cameron Brink has been pulling out all of the stops. The rising Los Angeles Sparks star has been showing incredible style and landing bikini shoots with SI Swimsuit.

She even got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, a former rower at Stanford, during a trip to Paris.

Brink is ecstatic for her upcoming SI Swimsuit debut and a new video on Instagram shows off her excitement along with a little behind-the-scenes preview.

The video shows Brink chilling on the beach in her sizzling white bikini.

During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.

Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.

She's poised to make a huge impact when she returns to the court in 2025.

Until then, everyone will eagerly waiting for her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.

