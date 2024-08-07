Why Angel Reese's jaw-dropping Paris fit almost didn't happen
Angel Reese is having the summer to remember.
As has been well documented on The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, the Chicago Sky and social media sensation has been jet-setting around the world. Chi-Town Barbie made cameos as Vegas Barbie, All-Star Barbie, London Barbie, before culminating with Paris Barbie, where she lit up Paris with a plethora of amazing fits.
One of her best hits was the white minidress she wore to the swanky Louis Vuitton Prelude soiree the night before the Olympic Games Paris 2024 started.
Well as it turns out, Reese hadn’t planned to even attend the fancy party. Worse, as she had documented, her luggage had been lost and didn’t arrive until just before the A-list Paris bash alongside other stars like Zendaya and co-host Charlize Theron. Not to mention making a new friend at the gala, rocking alongside Tyla.
Chic Barbie nonchalantly throws in the little tidbit that she went to Louis Vuitton earlier in the day “and just grabbed some stuff I wanted for myself, and just added some accessories and just dressed it up.”
Back practicing with the Chicago Sky, Reese also celebrated reaching 4 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, writing on Twitter, “i love my reese’s pieces real bad!!”
Now it’s back to work for Chi-Town Barbie in the WNBA after a summer packed with amazing adventures that not even a lost suitcase couldn't ruin: plus of course more amazing fits.
