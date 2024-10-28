Angel Reese teases drastic hairstyle change with sneak peek
Angel Reese has been wearing many hats since winning a national championship at LSU: record-setting WNBA rookie, entrepreneur, an advertiser and sponsor's dream.
Through it all, Angel Reese has remained unapologetically herself.
So, when she says something, she means it. When she does something, it's because she wants to. And, according to her latest Instagram Story, it appears she wanted to make a major change.
MORE: Angel Reese drops ab-revealing Reebok selfie, weekend motivation
Angel gave a sneak peek at a drastic hairstyle change.
In a photo uploaded to Instagram, Angel shows of a new blonde 'do.
You have to respect a bold move.
MORE: Angel Reese's 2-word reaction to Kyle Kuzma gf Winnie Harlow's zebra fit
Angel Reese has been a trendsetter in the WNBA fashion game, so you can be sure people are paying attention when she makes a statement.
Reese's historic season came to a premature end, but she still made a major impact on the WNBA.
MORE: Angel Reese gifted custom chain by special brand partner for historic season
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Now, we'll have to wait until January 2025 when Unrivaled tips off in Miami to see Reese return to the court.
