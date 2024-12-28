Ayesha Curry flashes massive diamond ring in Steph-less closeup selfie
Ayesha Curry slayed many looks in 2024 with husband Steph Curry and without him.
The wife of the Golden State Warriors All-Star rocked matching fits with her husband at a US Open tennis match, then hung out with his sister for a “Dirty 30” look, and won Christmas in her pajamas with the kids and Steph.
Ayesha, 35, just had baby No. 4 with her boy Caius in May and looks as good as ever as seen in her naughty pirate Halloween look while on a date night with Steph.
RELATED: Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry share most adorable photo of kids Canon and Ryan
Before the calendar flips to 2025, Ayesha posted a close-up selfie where she showed off some serious ice on her finger with a gigantic diamond ring.
She rocked the plaid look as well.
Ayesha’s been on fire all 2024 and Steph has been lovestruck with his wife of 13 years. The couple met when they were teenagers in a church group and have been inseparable since. They have four kids together: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Cai.
While Steph is in the middle of his season, his wife is winning off the court with looks like these to close out the year.
